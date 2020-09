Team Sauerland have won the purse bid to stage the IBF super middleweight final eliminator between the UK’s Zach Parker (19-0, 13 KOs) and Germany’s Stefan Haertel (19-1, 3 KOs), with a number 1 mandatory position up for grabs for the victor.

Having tabled a bid of $118,530, the European promotional powerhouse Team Sauerland saw off competition from SES Boxing who submitted their own bid of $115,550, with the fight now expected to take place in the near future.