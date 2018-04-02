April 2, 2018

Khan vs. Lo Greco on ESPN+

The ESPN+ subscription streaming service will launch on April 12, bringing sports fans live sports, exclusive originals and an on-demand library for $4.99 per month. The live sports lineup will include a year-round boxing schedule. These fights will not be seen live on regular ESPN TV channels.

The first ESPN+ fight card will be the April 21 Amir Khan vs. Phil Lo Greco event in Liverpool, England. In addition, ESPN+ will feature undercard fights throughout the year from Top Rank on ESPN events, re-airs of all Top Rank on ESPN and PPV events and a library of legendary fights from the Top Rank and ESPN Big Fights archives.

Rumor has it that the big June 9 WBO welterweight title clash between pound-for-pound superstar Terence “Bud” Crawford and world champion Jeff “The Hornet” Horn could land on ESPN+ also. Top Rank recently announced the bout, but only revealed that broadcast information “will be announced shortly.”

