Three-time Champ Kameda to make one-fight comeback against Pongsaklek

By Joe Koizumi

Surprisingly former three-class world champ Koki Kameda (33-2, 18 KOs) announced that he would make a one-fight comeback against his conqueror Pongsaklek Wongjongkam (90-5-2, 47 KOs), now 40, in Tokyo, Japan, on May 5. Koki, 31, previously lost a majority nod (116-112, 115-112, 114-114) to the Thailander and forfeited his newly acquired WBC flyweight belt in his initial defense in 2010. Kameda, in October 2015, failed to win the WBA super-fly belt from defending titlist and compatriot Kohei Kono via unanimous verdict in Chicago, which was his last fight. Pongsaklek also hung up gloves for good after his last fight in 2013. The Koki-Pongsaklek rematch will take place at the Korakuen Hall.