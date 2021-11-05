November 5, 2021
Kambosos: I am living in Lopez’s head

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #1 lightweight George “Ferocious” Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) will challenge IBF, WBA, WBO 135 pound champion Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) in Madison Square Garden, New York City on November 27 and is confident he will have his hand raised in victory.

“I’m living in his head rent-free and that’s why he’s doing so many stupid things,” Kambosos told the AAP on Friday. “He’s smoking, drinking, and eating rubbish. He’s going to all these events like he’s a groupie following his favorite band. That’s not the behavior of a champion. He says his body is a temple, but he’s a fraud and I’m ready to expose him.”

