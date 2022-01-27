Looks like heavyweight Agit Kabayel won’t be facing off against former cruiserweight world champion Marco Huck for the vacant European heavyweight championship until sometime in the spring. The bout was ordered by the EBU (European Boxing Union) in the last quarter of 2021 and both camps quickly reached a deal. Promoters agree that the event must take place in front of as many spectators and boxing fans as possible at a prominent location in Germany.

However, under restrictions due to the corona pandemic, large event locations nationwide haven’t been feasible in recent months. Both sides are now looking optimistically towards the beginning of spring in order to finally nail down a fight date and venue.