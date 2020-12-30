Former world title challenger Justin “The Destroyer” Juuko has been arrested in his native Uganda and charged with “treachery.” According to Ugandan press, the 48-year-old Juuko is being accused of possessing illegal firearms and allegedly training and mobilizing youth groups to create unrest after an upcoming election.

Juuko last fought in 2013. He compiled a record of 45-12-1 with 30 KOs and fought the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Diego Corrales, Miguel Cotto, and Carlos “Famoso” Hernandez among others.