December 30, 2020
Boxing News

Justin Juuko charged with “treachery”

Former world title challenger Justin “The Destroyer” Juuko has been arrested in his native Uganda and charged with “treachery.” According to Ugandan press, the 48-year-old Juuko is being accused of possessing illegal firearms and allegedly training and mobilizing youth groups to create unrest after an upcoming election.

Juuko last fought in 2013. He compiled a record of 45-12-1 with 30 KOs and fought the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Diego Corrales, Miguel Cotto, and Carlos “Famoso” Hernandez among others.

