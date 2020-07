Heavyweight contender Joe Joyce (10-0, 9 KOs), who is on track for a super fight against fellow undefeated British heavyweight Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois, will take on the battle-hardened Michael Wallisch (20-3, 13 KOs) in the 10-round main event Saturday from BT Sport Studio in London.

Joyce-Wallisch will headline an afternoon of boxing streaming on ESPN+ beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

