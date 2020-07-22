The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has approved emergency regulations that pave the way for professional boxing, mixed martial arts (MMA), and other combat sports to resume in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. CSAC-regulated events are scheduled to begin later this month and will be conducted without a live audience.

“This is a tremendous safety and mitigation strategy,” said CSAC Chair John Carvelli. “CSAC has developed tactics through this regulation that focus on prevention, testing, and, in the event of a positive COVID-19 test, isolation. CSAC is doing everything it can to ensure the likelihood of transmission is low.”

The regulations call for the creation of a “quarantine bubble” around each licensed event. All combatants, their training teams, and event personnel, including referees, judges, and staff will be tested prior to the event and remain in isolation until its conclusion. No live audience will be in attendance.

The regulations spell out requirements for physical distancing protocols, the use of personal protective equipment, infectious disease advance screening, and testing, cleaning and disinfecting of hotel accommodations and sporting venues, along with general event operations as determined necessary by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health, and applicable local health officials, in consultation with CSAC’s Advisory Committee on Medical and Safety Standards.

CSAC events begin July 24 with a Golden Boy boxing event at Fantasy Springs Casino. No live audience will be in attendance.

“We are very excited to be hosting boxing events again,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, and a CSAC licensee. “We wanted to come back as soon as we possibly could, while also keeping in mind that we must do this as safely and responsibly as possible.”

The regulations will expire when the state enters phase four of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Resilience Roadmap, which concludes the stay at home order.