Undefeated heavyweight Joe Joyce and former heavyweight world champion Bermane Stiverne sounded off at the final press conference on Wednesday for their 12-round showdown that opens a Showtime Championship Boxing doubleheader this Saturday from The O2 in London. Joyce (7-0, 7 KOs) and Stiverne (25-3-1, 21 KOs) had to be separated as they debated the truth surrounding a 2017 sparring session in Las Vegas.



Joe Joyce: “This is quite a step up for me. I have my eyes set on bigger fights and he is the right step for me. To be honest, I was surprised that he accepted the challenge. I think that he believes that a win over me will help him regain his status as a top heavyweight. He won’t beat me.”

Bermane Stiverne: “I’m glad he thinks I’m here as a gatekeeper or stepping stone…I would have packed it up or hung it up if I wasn’t ready. I’m coming to fight…This is the perfect fight for me. They’re taking me too lightly and it’s a mistake.”