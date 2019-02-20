Looks like WBA heavyweight champion Manuel Charr might not be defending his title against Fres Oquendo after all. According to ESPN, the 45-year-old Oquendo failed to sign a contract by the deadline so the WBA-mandated Charr-Oquendo is off. Oquendo won a federal court order for a WBA title fight by virtue of a rematch clause in the contract for his 2014 fight with then-champ Ruslan Chagaev. Numerous attempts to comply with the court order have fallen through due to various injuries or failed drug tests.