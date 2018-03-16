Joyce-Palmer heats up

On Saturday, London’s York Hall will host a tripleheader Fight Night to be shown live in the U.S. on Ringstar.com (starting at 6:30PM ET/3:30PM PT). Headlining the show is Olympic silver medalist heavyweight ‘The Juggernaut’ Joe Joyce (2-0, 2 KOs) against 300-pounder Donnie ‘Big Nasty’ Palmer (9-1-1, 8 KOs).

Joe Joyce: “I’ve made no secret that I am happy to face the most avoided names in the sport, Chisora was offered good money to fight me, life changing money but he was not a man of his word. I’m ready to go to work and look forward to dispatching ‘Big Nasty’.”

Donnie Palmer: “Let’s see what ‘The Juggernaut’ really has, I have watched him on tape, he is slow and one dimensional, I won’t be losing any sleep. He has bitten off more than he can chew accepting a fight with the ‘Big Nasty’. He is used to being the big man in the ring. It’s the only card he has to play. Let’s see how he copes being looked down on, the small guy in the battle. March 17th not going to be pretty, Joyce is going to lose in such a way I will put an end to his pampered career.”

Also on the show, Matty ‘The Assassin’ Askin will also defend his British Cruiserweight Title for the first time against Scotland’s Stephen ‘Monster’ Simmons and pro-debuting female super flyweight Ruqsana Begum vs. Ivanka Ivanova.

Promoter David Haye said: “I’m looking forward to March 17th with much anticipation, it’s a huge tripleheader which will provide a thrilling night of boxing for fight fans. Joyce has a huge night in the office, quite literally, stepping in the ring with 6ft 11″ Donnie ‘Big Nasty’ Palmer. Despite being in the early stages of his professional career Joyce is proving to be one of the divisions most avoided opponents. Chisora hid, he hid from a 2-0 fighter even when offered more money than he received for his recent European Title fight. Palmer however, wanted the opportunity, his team reached out to us for this fight. He is coming to London to win and win in spectacular fashion, but Joe is a fighter destined to become champion. Viewers are fortunate to be able to join the journey of a future World Champion in the beginning of his career.”