Unbeaten heavyweight Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) knocked out former world champion Joseph Parker (30-3, 21 KOs) in round eleven to claim the WBO interim heavyweight title on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Joyce pumped the jab repeatedly and quickly caused damage to Parker’s face. Joyce continued to outwork Parker in the middle rounds. Parker landed his share of shots, but they seemingly had little effect on Joyce. Joyce finally closed the show by dropping Parker with a crushing left hook in round eleven and Parker failed to beat the count. Time was 1:03.

