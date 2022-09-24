Unbeaten heavyweight Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) knocked out former world champion Joseph Parker (30-3, 21 KOs) in round eleven to claim the WBO interim heavyweight title on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Joyce pumped the jab repeatedly and quickly caused damage to Parker’s face. Joyce continued to outwork Parker in the middle rounds. Parker landed his share of shots, but they seemingly had little effect on Joyce. Joyce finally closed the show by dropping Parker with a crushing left hook in round eleven and Parker failed to beat the count. Time was 1:03.
Slow Joyce beats Parker. Slow but has timing somehow. Joyce will be a danger to any heavyweight.
Joyce great chin and good work rate. Big big man. Can’t see him laying a glove on a good boxer however – way to straight in and out and one dimensional. Strong, great chin, good jab. No problem for Usyk or Fury. Got to think Wilder would test him as well. But good win for sure
Bid round of applause for Joyce finishing the lack luster performer Parker. I really did not see any improvements by Parker from Tyson Fury’s assistance in camp. Parker was desperate in some rounds throwing haymakers since fatigue plagued him most of the fight. Hopefully this is the end of the road for Parker since his health is more important than fighting. Parker’s style is tailor-made for many sharp punchers as he holds his hands down, walks around flat footed, and lacks creativity in offense. Joyce exposed the flaws in Parker and made his night. I got a kick out of the commentators being so boring and rather less creative in their comments.
Full credit to Joyce, he got a very late start as a professional, but this is how you make the most of it. I can’t imagine Usyk is actually going to fight him, so I’m thinking, sometime next year, Joyce will be legit WBO heavyweight champion.
Joyce has a granite chin for now since he takes a good shot. Great knockout for Joyce and I’m sure his purses after this fight will triple easily.
ACES! Now that was a heavyweight fight! Joyce has a granite chin, serious power in both and hands, and great endurance. Until the coup de grace, Parker really took some hellacious shots. Anyway, with Joyce’s combination of skills, who in the heavyweight division has a chance to beat him?
Really unique heavyweight. Unreal chin and really aggressive style for a tall heavyweight. Impressive stamina too. I think the Wilder fight would be great because you have push Wilder back to beat him which Joyce would do, but Wilder actually has the right hand to knock him out. That would sell out a stadium in England
Let’s see how much that last Fury fight took out of Wilder. Also, how much power does Wilder have in his right hand moving backwards? That said, I’d love to see Joyce and Wilder mix it up.
i don’t think wilder has been the same since the second fight with fury. we’ll see what he does against helenius in 3 weeks after a 1 year layoff.