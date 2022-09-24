Lightweight Maxi Hughes (26-2-2, 5 KOs) hammered out a twelve round majority decision over former IBF featherweight champion Kid Galahad (28-3, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Nottingham Arena in Nottingham, England. Close fight with Hughes prevailing by scores of 114-114, 116-111, 114-113. Hughes retained his IBO title.

Former 130lb female champ Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) moved up three weight divisions to dethrone WBA super welterweight champion Hannah Rankin (12-6, 3 KOs) via ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 98-92, 98-92, 97-93.

Heavyweight Solomon Dacres (5-0, 1 KO) outworked 305lb Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (11-10, 6 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 99-90 3x.