September 24, 2022
Boxing Results

Hughes defeats Galahad by majority decision

Lightweight Maxi Hughes (26-2-2, 5 KOs) hammered out a twelve round majority decision over former IBF featherweight champion Kid Galahad (28-3, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Nottingham Arena in Nottingham, England. Close fight with Hughes prevailing by scores of 114-114, 116-111, 114-113. Hughes retained his IBO title.

Former 130lb female champ Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) moved up three weight divisions to dethrone WBA super welterweight champion Hannah Rankin (12-6, 3 KOs) via ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 98-92, 98-92, 97-93.

Heavyweight Solomon Dacres (5-0, 1 KO) outworked 305lb Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (11-10, 6 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 99-90 3x.

  • Between Teri Harper and Natasha Jonas, you now have two smaller lightweights with belts at junior middleweight. Whoever wins between Dicaire and Mary Spencer should have a good chance at being undisputed.
    Hopefully someone, somewhere suspends Bracamonte. He’s fought 30 rounds in seven months and got stopped in his last fight. Save that man from himself.

