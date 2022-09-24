Serrano tops Mahfoud, acquires third 126lb belt WBC/WBO female featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (43-2-1, 30 KOs) added the IBF title of previously unbeaten Sarah Mahfoud (11-1, 3 KOs) with a one-sided ten round unanimous decision on Saturday night in the Joyce-Parker co-feature at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Serrano was simply better in every category of a forgettable bout. Scores were 99-92, 97-93, 97-93. Hughes defeats Galahad by majority decision Warrington-Lopez set for Dec 10 Like this: Like Loading...

