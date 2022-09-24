IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-1-1, 8 KOs) will defend his title against Luis Alberto Lopez (26-2, 15 KOs) at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on December 10, live worldwide on DAZN.

Josh Warrington: “It’s going to be a hard fight, he comes forward, he’s wild and erratic, I’ve got history with Mexican fighters, but I’m hoping to put on a great performance in front of my home crowd…I’ve been saying it for so long about going over to the States and fighting in a unification fight. That’s the dream but due to delays with injuries to my jaw and hand I have to fight my mandatory now. I’m fully focused on doing a job, getting the show closed early and finishing 2022 with a bang.”

Luis Alberto Lopez: “I remember, not too long ago, when a Mexican fighter knocked Josh out in his country. On December 10, in his hometown, I am going to silence his fans. The IBF featherweight title will return to Mexico. I dedicate this fight to the Mexican people and everyone from my hometown of Mexicali. This one’s for you, and Josh, enjoy that belt while you still have it.”

* * *

Matchroom and DAZN also announced that the light-flyweight unification clash between Hiroto Kyoguchi and Kenshiro Teraji will be broadcast live on DAZN in Europe when the pair clash in Saitama, Japan on November 1. The fight will air on ESPN+ in the USA.