If you’re thinking about buying tonight’s $29.99 Floyd Mayweather PPV, here are the details on the telecast. The action starts at 11PM ET, 8PM PT and all four fights are three-rounders.
Floyd “Money” Mayweather vs. Mikuru Askakura (boxing exhibition)
Nada Yoshinaro vs. Bandasak So Trakunpet (kickboxing)
Kouzi “Emperor” Tanaka vs. Jizzy Mack (boxing exhibition)
Kota Miura vs. Bunchual Phonsungnoen (MMA)
Venue: Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan
Promoter: RIZIN Fighting Federation,
TV: PPV
