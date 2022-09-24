If you’re thinking about buying tonight’s $29.99 Floyd Mayweather PPV, here are the details on the telecast. The action starts at 11PM ET, 8PM PT and all four fights are three-rounders.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather vs. Mikuru Askakura (boxing exhibition)

Nada Yoshinaro vs. Bandasak So Trakunpet (kickboxing)

Kouzi “Emperor” Tanaka vs. Jizzy Mack (boxing exhibition)

Kota Miura vs. Bunchual Phonsungnoen (MMA)

Venue: Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan

Promoter: RIZIN Fighting Federation,

TV: PPV