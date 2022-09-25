September 25, 2022
Boxing Results

Arias upsets Beamon in Colombia

Unbeaten prospect Isaac Arias (11-0, 9 KOs) of Venezuela upset former world title challenger Dewayne Beamon (21-5-2, 15 KOs) of North Carolina by majority decisión to win the vacant WBC International silver super flyweight title. The event took place Saturday night at the Coliseo Elias Chegwin, in Barranquilla, Colombia.

It was an exciting fight with a lot of back-and-forth heavy exchanges. The second half of the fight saw both fighters having trouble with their footing due to a slippery canvas. Arias closed the fight strong to edge out the victory on the scorecards. The official judges’ scorecards were 96-94 twice for Arias and 95-95.

Mayweather KOs Askakura in exhibition
Joyce KOs Parker for WBO interim heavy title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>