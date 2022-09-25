Unbeaten prospect Isaac Arias (11-0, 9 KOs) of Venezuela upset former world title challenger Dewayne Beamon (21-5-2, 15 KOs) of North Carolina by majority decisión to win the vacant WBC International silver super flyweight title. The event took place Saturday night at the Coliseo Elias Chegwin, in Barranquilla, Colombia.

It was an exciting fight with a lot of back-and-forth heavy exchanges. The second half of the fight saw both fighters having trouble with their footing due to a slippery canvas. Arias closed the fight strong to edge out the victory on the scorecards. The official judges’ scorecards were 96-94 twice for Arias and 95-95.