45-year-old ring legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather knocked out MMA fighter Mikuru Askakura in round two of an exhibition match headlining a Super RIZIN pay-per-view event on Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd dropped Askakura with a right hand at the end of round two and Askakura couldn’t beat the count of referee Kenny Bayless.

Among the interested spectators was Manny Pacquiao, who stated he was on hand to support fellow Asian Askakura.

* * *

In an “open weight” boxing exhibition, veteran kickboxer Kouzi “Emperor” Tanaka stopped Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Jizzy Mack in round three. Tanaka, giving up 42 pounds, dropped Jizzy twice in round three to end it. After the bout, Tanaka called out Jizzy’s boss.