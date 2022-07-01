July 1, 2022
Boxing News

Joyce, Hammer weights from London

Joyce Hammer Weighin
Photo: Queensberry Promotions

Joe Joyce 265.9 vs. Christian Hammer 263
(WBO International, WBC silver heavyweight titles)

Jason Cunningham 121.2 vs. Zolani Tete 121.11
Mark Chamberlain 134.11 vs. Marc Vidal 134.5
Tommy Fletcher 197 vs. Aron Vrnoga 193
Mickey Burke Jr 154.12 vs. Serge Ambomo 152.4
Henry Turner 141.10 vs. Jakub Laskowski 142.2

Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley, England
Promoter: Queensberry Promotions
TV: ESPN+ (US), BT Sport (UK)

Briedis, Opetaia make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • This bout is for the WBO International and WBC Silver Heavyweight titles… as opposed to Trevor Bryan, who before his loss was the WBA World Overweight Champion.

    Reply

  • Joyce looks in good shape at least, as usual. Hope Hammer somehow makes a good fight of it.

    Reply
    • >