Joe Joyce 265.9 vs. Christian Hammer 263
(WBO International, WBC silver heavyweight titles)
Jason Cunningham 121.2 vs. Zolani Tete 121.11
Mark Chamberlain 134.11 vs. Marc Vidal 134.5
Tommy Fletcher 197 vs. Aron Vrnoga 193
Mickey Burke Jr 154.12 vs. Serge Ambomo 152.4
Henry Turner 141.10 vs. Jakub Laskowski 142.2
Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley, England
Promoter: Queensberry Promotions
TV: ESPN+ (US), BT Sport (UK)
This bout is for the WBO International and WBC Silver Heavyweight titles… as opposed to Trevor Bryan, who before his loss was the WBA World Overweight Champion.
Oh boy, seems to be similar to a tune up match for Joyce.
Joyce looks in good shape at least, as usual. Hope Hammer somehow makes a good fight of it.
Not interesting