Joyce, Hammer weights from London Joe Joyce 265.9 vs. Christian Hammer 263

(WBO International, WBC silver heavyweight titles) Jason Cunningham 121.2 vs. Zolani Tete 121.11

Mark Chamberlain 134.11 vs. Marc Vidal 134.5

Tommy Fletcher 197 vs. Aron Vrnoga 193

Mickey Burke Jr 154.12 vs. Serge Ambomo 152.4

Henry Turner 141.10 vs. Jakub Laskowski 142.2 Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley, England

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley, England

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

TV: ESPN+ (US), BT Sport (UK)

