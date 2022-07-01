The WBC has just received a letter from Josh Taylor’s attorney in which he confirms Taylor’s decision to relinquish the WBC super lightweight championship rather than fight mandatory challenger Jose “Chon” Zepeda.

The organization announced that they regret having lost so much time and having mandatory contender Jose Zepeda frozen as well as other fighters in the division. Nevertheless, they wish Josh Taylor success in his future inside and outside the ring.

The WBC has now ordered a rematch between Jose Zepeda and Jose Ramirez for the vacant WBC super lightweight title.

Taylor, who previously vacated the WBA title, still holds the IBF and WBO 140lb belts.