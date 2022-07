Briedis, Opetaia make weight By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Mairis Briedis 199 vs. Jai Opetaia 198.5

(IBF cruiserweight title) Venue: Gold Coast Convention Center, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.

Promoter: Wasserman Boxing, Dean Lonergan

TV: Foxtel Main Event (Australia), ESPN+ (US) Thulani Mbenge wins inside two rounds Like this: Like Loading...

