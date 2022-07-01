By Robert Coster
Shuan Boxing Promotion, the top boxing promoter in the Dominican Republic, is providing news relative to a trio of its star boxers:
- WBA minimumweight world champion Erick “Mini-Pacman” Rosa is making his first title defense against challenger Carlos Ortega of Panama on July 15th in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo
- Unbeaten WBA # 1 ranked super lightweight Alberto Puello will be going against WBA# 2 ranked Batyr Akhmedov for the vacant WBA title in the coming months, with the winner then facing Ismael Barroso of Venezuela.
- Crowd-pleasing super flyweight Norbelto “Meneito” Jimenez has been moved to the WBO number # 1 ranking and is picked to be fighting for the WBO world title before the end of the year.