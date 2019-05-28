WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is in New York City and ready for Saturday’s clash with late sub Andy Ruiz Jr. at Madison Square Garden. Joshua told SkySports his plans are “win, look good, and straight for Wilder.”

As far as the impasse in negotiations between Team Joshua and the team representing WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, Joshua believes he and Wilder should get together and hash out a deal themselves. “I think we should sit down face-fo-face and talk about what the issues are man-to-man and get this fight sorted this year.”