By Boxing Bob Newman

Day 2 of the 36th annual IBF convention began with a city tour of Macau. The delegates were given rain ponchos as there was a light drizzle at the 9:30 a.m. start of the tour. While two large tour buses transported the delegation throughout the city, there was some walking involved, but the ponchos proved unnecessary as the skies cleared sufficiently. May through September is the official rainy season here in South Eastern China.



Upon the initial path toward the San Antonio section of old Macau, the buses took the actual roadways used in the Macau Grand Prix- a winding path reminiscent of Monte Carlo.

The first stop off the bus was the Ruins of St. Paul’s, or the Portugues Ruinas de São Paulo. Only the facade is left of this thrice built former church and college, the last time in the 1600s. It is now a UNESCO World Heritage site.

From there was a walking tour through the San Antonio section of the old city, rife with food shops, a blend of old world Portuguese architecture and food, mixed with Chinese.

The buses then whisked the group off to Macau Tower, an 1100 foot monolith standing alone above the skyline, with a 360° view of the old and new city, casinos as well as the bays and ports. The tower features shopping, dining, a movie theater and activities such as bungee jumping and sky walking along the outer edge of the observation deck.

After lunch, it was back to the host hotel Wynn Palace to prepare for the Meet the Champs cocktail party this evening.

–

