Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) stopped Otto Wallin (26-2, 14 KOs) after five one-sided rounds in the main event of the super card on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Joshua, rated WBO #1, WBC #2, IBF #3 looked sharp as be battered and bloodied IBF #2, WBC #9, WBO #12 Wallin. AJ rocked Wallin in round five and Wallin stayed on his stool after the round.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
AJ looked really good and looks like he has a lot of fight left in him. Since Deontay Wilder lost, If Tyson Fury beats Usyk then we may get to have a Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight sometime in 2024.
Arturo, Usyk will beat Fury. So it will be Joshua vs Usyk again. We all know how that ends.
Good job Joshua, Wallin corner is stupid
He kept moving left instead of right CLUELESS!
It wouldn’t have mattered tjough
AJ looked good, not tentative. Took Care of business. I don’t care to see him and Parker rematch.
Well, Joshua fought more aggressively again, looks like he is a better version of his recent form. So has Ben Davison brought this out in Joshua again.
AJ was on point tonight. Don’t care to see him in with Parker again. But it’s a keep busy fight
I thought AJ might stop him late in the fight, but he looked pretty good. I don’t think Wallin is anything special but he’s a decent guy and, obviously, no one has ever done that to him. If there is a rematch after Fury – Usyk, that IBF belt might (probably) ends up vacant and AJ – Hrgovic would likely be for the title. Yes, the title would be meaningless; but that might be a pretty good fight.
Wait a minute when are you guys the ones on this channel complaining that if Anthony Joshua lost he should retire now we get them all everybody loves a winner crowd what a bunch of misfits
I thought Wallin beat Joshua but I was wrong Joshua fought a great fight hopefully he keep Ben Davison as his trainer especially if fights Hrgovic or the winner between Usyk vs Fury be 50/50 fights
AJ looked good.
Love it. Loudmouth Wilder gets schooled by an average fighter. Wilder ain’t no king. There’s only one heavyweight king, Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King.
Joshua has got the “eye of the tiger ” back …..and Wallin didn’t look like the Wallin that gave Fury a hard time.
Plus seeing Wilder exposed and beaten would’ve given him a adrenaline rush! It gave me one !!
Boy did I call that incorrectly. The whole card!
these four heavyweights are elite fighters compare them with fighters in the past and you have to admit this is poor I have been watching boxing for 60 years
No Surprise
Joshua definatley needs to stick with Ben Davidson.
Joshua looked good. He looked decisive and aggressive but Wallin is no Usyk or Fury so it is hard to judge how he would do against them. Against Usyk when he would get aggressive he was too slow to deal with Usyk’s angles and speed and against someone like Wallin it is hard to say for sure that he improved since on the nights he lost to Usyk he might very well have been able to do the same thing to Wallin that he did tonight.
Surprised it was such a wipeout. Wallin put up a way better show against Fury…causing that bad cut and rocking him hard in the final round too.
AJ was on point for this fight it seems. Nicely done.