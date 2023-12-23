Joshua wallops Wallin in five Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) stopped Otto Wallin (26-2, 14 KOs) after five one-sided rounds in the main event of the super card on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Joshua, rated WBO #1, WBC #2, IBF #3 looked sharp as be battered and bloodied IBF #2, WBC #9, WBO #12 Wallin. AJ rocked Wallin in round five and Wallin stayed on his stool after the round. Shocker: Parker dominates Wilder Like this: Like Loading...

