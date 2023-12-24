December 24, 2023
Boxing News

Inoue-Tapales Final Press Conference

1224pc1

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

WBC/WBO world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue (25-0, 22 KOs) and WBA/IBF king Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for Tuesday’s showdown for the undisputed junior featherweight championship at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Inoue is attempting to become only the second man — following Terence Crawford — to become a two-weight undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

In the U.S., the fight can be seen at a special early morning start time, 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT, exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

_

Joshua wallops Wallin in five

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Is Tapales too tough for his own good? If he can weather the early storm, can he possibly outfight Inoue? Hard to imagine. Inoue is not just a puncher but I see 6-8 rounds max before Inoue gets a stoppage

    Reply

  • Inoue’s greatness is the accuracy in his delivery with an unbearable power, a lethal formula that normally brings a sudden death, no, he doesn’t wear down his opponents, he just annihilate them with a single missile and that can land on Tapales in any given round, the first one included.

    Reply
    • >