Photos: Naoki Fukuda

WBC/WBO world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue (25-0, 22 KOs) and WBA/IBF king Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for Tuesday’s showdown for the undisputed junior featherweight championship at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Inoue is attempting to become only the second man — following Terence Crawford — to become a two-weight undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

In the U.S., the fight can be seen at a special early morning start time, 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT, exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

