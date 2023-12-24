Photos: Naoki Fukuda
WBC/WBO world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue (25-0, 22 KOs) and WBA/IBF king Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for Tuesday’s showdown for the undisputed junior featherweight championship at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Inoue is attempting to become only the second man — following Terence Crawford — to become a two-weight undisputed champion in the four-belt era.
In the U.S., the fight can be seen at a special early morning start time, 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT, exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.
_
So this fight it’s gona be the scale to measure how tough is Tapales
Inoue in 2!
Is Tapales too tough for his own good? If he can weather the early storm, can he possibly outfight Inoue? Hard to imagine. Inoue is not just a puncher but I see 6-8 rounds max before Inoue gets a stoppage
Inoue’s greatness is the accuracy in his delivery with an unbearable power, a lethal formula that normally brings a sudden death, no, he doesn’t wear down his opponents, he just annihilate them with a single missile and that can land on Tapales in any given round, the first one included.