By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Prior to tomorrow’s undisputed unification bout, the weigh-in ceremony took place on Monday in Yokohama, Japan. WBC, WBO super bantam champion Naoya Inoue (25-0, 22 KOs), Japan, tipped the beam at 121.75, a quarter pound lighter than the class limit, while WBA, IBF ruler Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KOs), Philippines, scaled in at 121.5 pounds. Each looked in good shape to make us expect a great fight. Bob Arum, 92, CEO of Top Rank Inc., was in attendance.

The officials are as follows:

Referee Celestino Ruiz (US), judges Robin Taylor (US), Raul Caiz Jr. (US), Craig Metcalfe (Canada).

Supervisors: Michael George (US, WBC), Jose Oliver Gomez (Panama, WBA), Ben Keilty (Australia, IBF), Leon Panoncillo (US, WBO).

The undercard weigh-in results were as follows:

Japanese bantamweight title bout

Defending champion Seiya Tsutsumi (9-0-2, 7 KOs) 117.75

JBC#3 Kazuki Anaguchi (6-0, 2 KOs) 117.75

IBF#8 super light Andy Hiraoka (22-0, 17 KOs) 142

Sebastian Diaz (Mexico; 18-6-1, 13 KOs) 141

WBA#10 bantam Yoshiki Takei (7-0, 7 KOs) 120.25

Mario Diaz (Mexico, 21-6, 9 KOs)

The unbeaten sensational southpaw Takei lately renounced his OPBF 122-pound belt to move down to the 118-pound category.

WBA#15 light fly Kanamu Sakama (8-0, 7 KOs) 108.75

John Paul Gabunilas (Philippines, 10-2, 7 KOs) 107.25

This show will be presented by Ohashi Promotions to be shown on Lemino streaming in Japan and on ESPN+ in US.

_

