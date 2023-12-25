By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
Prior to tomorrow’s undisputed unification bout, the weigh-in ceremony took place on Monday in Yokohama, Japan. WBC, WBO super bantam champion Naoya Inoue (25-0, 22 KOs), Japan, tipped the beam at 121.75, a quarter pound lighter than the class limit, while WBA, IBF ruler Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KOs), Philippines, scaled in at 121.5 pounds. Each looked in good shape to make us expect a great fight. Bob Arum, 92, CEO of Top Rank Inc., was in attendance.
The officials are as follows:
Referee Celestino Ruiz (US), judges Robin Taylor (US), Raul Caiz Jr. (US), Craig Metcalfe (Canada).
Supervisors: Michael George (US, WBC), Jose Oliver Gomez (Panama, WBA), Ben Keilty (Australia, IBF), Leon Panoncillo (US, WBO).
The undercard weigh-in results were as follows:
Japanese bantamweight title bout
Defending champion Seiya Tsutsumi (9-0-2, 7 KOs) 117.75
JBC#3 Kazuki Anaguchi (6-0, 2 KOs) 117.75
IBF#8 super light Andy Hiraoka (22-0, 17 KOs) 142
Sebastian Diaz (Mexico; 18-6-1, 13 KOs) 141
WBA#10 bantam Yoshiki Takei (7-0, 7 KOs) 120.25
Mario Diaz (Mexico, 21-6, 9 KOs)
The unbeaten sensational southpaw Takei lately renounced his OPBF 122-pound belt to move down to the 118-pound category.
WBA#15 light fly Kanamu Sakama (8-0, 7 KOs) 108.75
John Paul Gabunilas (Philippines, 10-2, 7 KOs) 107.25
This show will be presented by Ohashi Promotions to be shown on Lemino streaming in Japan and on ESPN+ in US.
Inoue looks like a one chiseled piece, an obviously great preparation. Tapales looks great too, and being both under the weight limit is a clear indication of no draining to achieve it.
My intention to watch this tight is just for to know how overwhelming Inoue can be against tapales who apparently seems to be a very tough fighter
I’m pretty sure Inoue will win but …
My questions are :
-Is gona be early or late ko/tko???
-wide or close decicion
Depending on the result I will classified Inoue once for all as far as dominion is concerned
My prediction Inoue tko 7