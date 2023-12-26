By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
“Monster” Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs), 121.75, impressively collected the four championship belts as he, WBC, WBO titleholder, finally caught up with WBA, IBF ruler Marlon Tapales (37-4, 19 KOs), 121.5, and dropped him with a devastating right for the count at 1:02 of the tenth round on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.
Inoue, in round four, floored Tapales with a solid combination of a left-right followed by a vicious left hook, and we thought it would be a matter of time for the Monster to finish it soon. But Tapales survived and displayed his gameness and durability to make it a longer fight than expected.
The tenth, however, witnessed Naoya turn loose and connect a direct strong right without a left lead, which had Tapales reeling backward and down with the ropes behind him. The Filipino southpaw was unable to beat the count.
The undisputed champ Naoya said, “I appreciate Tapales having accepted this ultimate unification bout. He was courageous and durable. But he finally collapsed with his accumulation of punishment. I’ll fight next in May.” It fully entertained the packed-house crowd at Ariake Arena, who looked very much satisfied with Inoue’s complete coronation in just five months since his last victory over the then WBC, WBO titlist Stephen Fulton.
Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.
Go for 3rd undisputed!
Hope not. He is perfect at this weight right now. I would rather see him defend his title 20 times, as long as the weight is perfect.
The Monster does it again
Tapales showed good heart
Graceful is his win and gave credit to Tapales who will have success again for sure
Congratulations to the great Champion Inoue is
ESPN + commentators saying that Tapales did good. I think he did better than Fulton but not good over all. All he did is get a few shots. When he stopped using the high guard all he was doing is getting a few jabs in, but Inoue would return the favor every time. Inoue is the best P4P in my opinion.
Disagree…Luis…this was a good fight…Tapales was tough …giving Inoue a tough fight …this was some good stuff…Inoue took some shots…Tapales was effective with that “catch and shoot” style, but that deadly pinpoint accuracy from Inoue as usual…that efficient effective punching….mixture of punches ..wore Tapales down…but Tapales was game and dog “ish” tough after an early knock down …Congrats to both for being professional…..overall quality programming…
I get you Sean. One would think Fulton is great but than we see Tapales and he did way better. I understand your point. But think about this, Nonito Donaire did better than anyone vs Inoue. Also think of the result. It ended in KO, no a TKO. Inoue ran over Tapales in devastating fashion. I learned something about Tapales, though, he’s tough as nail and is a great fighter. I would like to see Tapales vs Fulton.
I agree with you
Tapales was stopped and that says everything
I agree with you Luis this was not even a close fight
There is not much more to say than that I am impressed but still not surprised.
It’s not just that he wins the fights but how he wins.
One of the biggest in the sport today who is constantly looking for new challenges and is not satisfied with the small.
Greatest respect for that.
Hats off and a big congratulations.
Fighter of the Year. Hands down.
He will win more divisions than Pacman. He will be undisputed in more divisions. Never dodges anybody which is the Japanese culture. He is a deadset Samurai.
P4P GOAT.
4 divisions more to tie Pac,
theres a Tank if he moves up.. hehe
What about if you tell tank to move down to 122 to fight Inoue ???? Hehe
If tank moves down to 122 and monster will win, monster will still 4 division champ, he will not break Pac 8div, hehe
I did not say Inoue will surpass pacman I just try to be sarcastic for people who what to see Inoue vs tank
I had Crawford and Inoue for a fighter of the year but Inoue fought again and beat tapales and this victory could give him the award of fighter of the year
In an unrelated note, on an early post, you made the connection with muscles = power.
I mentioned Mexican fighters making easy for you to relate (Chavez sr. Zamora, Zarate). Also, I can add non Mexican i.e. Inoue, Crawford, & Valero, fighters with normal physiques and yet devastating KOs power.
Yea I’m still form in my opinion if you build muscle you get better
Inoue lift weight actually
One thing is to exercise with weights and another is to lift weights.
We are entitled to our opinions, the line that divides reality vs fiction is a wide one, cheers.
And I’m still firm on what I said because I know I’m right
Not because you mention boxers without muscle it means you are right
And I will repeat it here
As a sport player if you build more muscle is even better
It helps you to become faster , stronger and avoid injuries
So I don’t understand your point between muscle and Inoue victory lol
There is a point that ignoring is the best and only option.
You can continue to live in la, la, la land
really?
how about fighting casimero?
who? is he a champion? if not then why?
Casimero has timing with a lions heart, if Donaire in his prime emhe might be fu- k up
Should be sitting on top of the pound for pound list, thats how you unify a division in 2 fights. No pussy footing around, just take on the champs straight up
Inoue probably needed this type of fight to prepare him for future fights with top fighters. They can’t all be blowouts and Tapales was tough and smart to make adjustments after he got dropped in the 4th. He presented his right shoulder to Inoue making landing with the jab and right hand more difficult. Inoue had to throw long punches to land the right, but started doubling the right hand and landing usually with the second right. He landed some hellacious body shots but Tapales took them well and kept fighting. He was trying to tempt Tapales to fight more aggressively but Tapales was careful not to move in blindly and neglect his defense.
Tapales got his licks in but Inoue just dominated in almost every round by landing accurate rights through the tight guard. Tapales’ face was really marked up after the fight but Inoue looked fresh as a daisy afterwards. He did take some solid body and head shots but just shook them off and took care of business.
Great effort by Tapales but he was headed for a decision loss when the ending in the 10th came suddenly. The right hand was to the temple and took the fight out of Marlon. Great victory for Inoue and on to bigger and better challenges.
Inoue cant help the other fighters skill he didnt fight him for that he fought him for the other 2 belts he had which made him Undisputed
NO WORDS TO SAY !!!!!!
Inoue is just a fkn monster
This guy is just unbelievable
We’re witnessing greatness in the making with Inoue, and I really appreciate watching him fight. The intensity, focus, precision, and power he brings, is what this Sweet Science is all about. Great fight and achievement by Inoue to end the year.
I think Inoue controlled the rounds and thus the fight.
Was a little surprised that Inoue’s right hand was as active as it was during the fight. Not least against the body.
But I also think Inoue is a bit open to counter attacks when he lands his punches although his speed partially makes up for that.
It’s easy for me to say, but Tapales was quite passive during parts of the fight. Thought it became more even when he was more active, but at the same time, understand the feeling that he must have felt exposed on those occasions.
Because he was.
I can hardly give Tapales a singel round.
Inoue executed the fight well. He was simply too good.
Inoue started fighting at 105 lbs then moved to fight and ko a very strong 122 fighter
This is really impressive
Goat
Inoue truly is “monster.” I want to see him move up again and unify. I hope he eventually campaigns at 135 lbs. Things would get darn interesting. I think people still underestimate him but he’s “the real deal Holyfield.” Tank vs Inoue would be huge. I’m a Tank fan but I’m objective and I think he finds a way to talk himself out of an Inoue showdown just like he’s doing with Haney. Tanks has no interests in 50/50 fights. Stevenson has done nothing at 135 but prices himself out. Lomachenko is cagey. Sometimes he’s up for the challenge and other times he turns down fights. It would be interesting to see if they’d fight Inoue or continue to dodge each other.
Inoue will t be able to make 135 lbs
He can do 126 lbs at the most
Inoue will not be able to make 135 lbs
He can do 126 lbs at the most
Is like tell tank Davis to move 160 lbs
He can’t
Inoue (5’5″) and Pacman (5’51/2″) are almost the same height.
With proper diet, training, and conditioning coach the sky is the limit
Men they have different chassis type.. hahaha, your trying to say, inoue can beat pac since they almost same same at higher weight class.. wow
seriously?
Pacquiao and Inoue have similar builds and heights. If one can do it, the other one has the chances.
In no term whatsoever I said that Inoue can beat Pac. Are you out of intelligent and constructive exchanges that you resort to twisting and saying what was not said?
Who told you the height gives the weight ???
Celestino caballero is 5’11” 122 lbs
David tua is 5’10” 225 lbs
Tell caballero to move to 225 lbs
And tell tua to move down to 122 lbs
Lmao
Let me spell it to you, similar heights, & builds mean that what one achieved the other one can also achieve.
In your post you forgot to include Fundora, Paul Williams etc.
Even the great Pac offered to train Inoue so he can adjust to higher weights and continue to be effective.
So you are actually telling me that you know more than Pac?
What a sad day with a fan, who wants to post anything and everything…
I disagree. Manny Pacquiao is listed at 5’5 / 5’6 and destroyed Margarito at a catchweight for the 154lbs title who much larger. He won titles in 8 weight classes and you believe Inoue who is the virtually the same size and same result of destroying his opponent is too small? I don’t get that. The great Pernell Whitaker listed at 5’6 made his larger counterparts include Julio Ceasar Chavez look silly. Tank Davis is shorter than Inoue so equating Inoue to go to 135 is nothing like asking Tank to go to 160. I believe Ineou has the goods too threaten everyone at 135. If you don’t believe that then believe his equalizer. When Ineou lands flush they tend to fall down.
Why is anyone even talking about Inoue fighting at lightweight? He has already stated that he plans to stay at Jr. Featherweight for another year and clean out this division. Then eventually move to Featherweight. By the time he should do that, then Jr. Lightweight, none of the current lightweights will even still be there.
Nery, Goodman, Akhmadaliev, and Casimero are all excellent fights to hold our interest now.
If Inoue stays long enough at 122, an all-Japanese event could happen when Junto Nakatani moves to 122.
that would be an interesting match, somehow I think Inoue will go for glory and jump to 126 lbs to be the 1st male boxer of the 4 belts era to be undisputed in 3 diff weight classes.
Obviously because we anticipate he will clean out feather and super feather. So Tank will suddenly go to 140 where he has to take a risk before Ineou gets there? I don’t think so. Steven just got to 135, I certainly don’t see him going to 140 or 147 anytime soon. At the rate Inoue is cleaning house they’ll be there when he gets there.
We agree if Manny did it, Naoya can do it as well.
I dont think Tank will go anytime soon to 140 lbs.
With this victory Inoue is the number one in my personal pxp list
1 Inoue
2 Crawford
3 usyk
4 canelo
5 fury
6 tank
7 bivol
8 betterbiev
9 Haney
10 Teófimo
Naoya should take Featherweight territory. No fighters can defeat at 122 lbs for now.
122 is a tougher division. If he moved up he would be accused of running from Casamerio and Nery
For me, this makes him the best small fighter of all time. I don’t think there’s ever been a guy who primed below featherweight who I’d pick clean over Inoue.
I think he’ll do just fine at featherweight eventually, but I say that’s his max and it’ll probably be at the tail end of his prime. People suggesting that he fight Tank (or any other top lightweight) at 135 are going crazy.
I’m suggesting a Tank vs Inoue fight so what makes it “crazy?” Manny is an 8 division champion so why is Inoue moving up in weight such a “crazy” thing? I think this man has the goods.
HawnJay, maybe because he still has 3 other weight divisions to go before he gets to 140 if he even does. Let him do his work where he’s at, if he gets there and tank’s there then we’ll see.
Now he just moved up to 122 and we’re already shuffling him off not to 126 or 130, but to 135 to fight a guy who’s fought at and stopped a credible guy at 140? Why? Because Manny Pacquiao did it?? Good for Manny, what does that have to do with Inoue? Everyone’s legacy is their own, he doesn’t have to start comically jumping around divisions just because someone else did it.
I got one for you. Amanda Serrano once won a title at 140 and then in her next fight, she dropped down to junior bantamweight. Maybe Devin Haney should fight Gallo Estrada next?
Tank should move down to 122, or is he scared? Weights move both ways.
Those last two right hands were power punches on a tight guard and were partially blocked, yet the impact was still enough to stop Tapales. Amazing power for that weight class.
Another wonderful performance by the Monster. I have no problems watching Monster/Nery or Monster/Goodman.
No need for 135 because 122, 126 and/or maybe 130 will keep the Monster busy until it is time to enter the HOF.
Good rounds 5, 8, and 9 for Marlon.
He adjusted with the should roll, and body attacks unfortunately Inoue adjusted as well.
Inoue does get hit.
Good performance for Inoue and Marlon and excellent execution from Inoue
I wonder what Nonito did to be competitive in the Nonito vs. Naoya I?, and what happened in the Nonito vs Naoya II? did Nonito aged? or it was a brilliant adaptation of the Monster
Legend in the making!
The Monster is truly a “MONSTER” I mean he hits so hard and he is so crafty and talented. Tapales did his best but no way was it enough as the Monster Inoue took his time picked him apart, piled up points and then knocked him out.
Monster is this era’s manny Pacquiao.
Inoue is something special.
Tapales gloves gave me the impression he had a watermelon slice in each hand, didn’t work, what a brick instead?
Tapales got skills!!! If Monster didn’t come up there he definitely would’ve been undisputed.
Fulton, Nery, and Casamerio have skills too. I think Fulton is the 2nd best in the division tbh. His style couldn’t compete with Inoue though.
Do you have to post everything 2 or 3 times and reply to your reply?
Easy…
I don’t believe your brain did not tell you :
“”” it was the keyboard
You cannot make your point with eloquent and convincing posts, so you resort to insults, very pathetic, and sad.
cheers, I wasted my time…