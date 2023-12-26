By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

“Monster” Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs), 121.75, impressively collected the four championship belts as he, WBC, WBO titleholder, finally caught up with WBA, IBF ruler Marlon Tapales (37-4, 19 KOs), 121.5, and dropped him with a devastating right for the count at 1:02 of the tenth round on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

Inoue, in round four, floored Tapales with a solid combination of a left-right followed by a vicious left hook, and we thought it would be a matter of time for the Monster to finish it soon. But Tapales survived and displayed his gameness and durability to make it a longer fight than expected.

The tenth, however, witnessed Naoya turn loose and connect a direct strong right without a left lead, which had Tapales reeling backward and down with the ropes behind him. The Filipino southpaw was unable to beat the count.

The undisputed champ Naoya said, “I appreciate Tapales having accepted this ultimate unification bout. He was courageous and durable. But he finally collapsed with his accumulation of punishment. I’ll fight next in May.” It fully entertained the packed-house crowd at Ariake Arena, who looked very much satisfied with Inoue’s complete coronation in just five months since his last victory over the then WBC, WBO titlist Stephen Fulton.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.