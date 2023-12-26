Rising junior welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr.(16-1, 11 KOs) takes on Salim Larbi (22-12-3, 8 KOs) in the ten round main event on Friday night from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The card, which features top contenders and prospects, will be a $19.99 PPV streamed all over the world on TrillerTV (formerly FITE.TV).

Also scheduled to appear in a ten-round bout is former world title challenger and current WBA #4 middleweight Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (36-5-1, 15 KOs) against Nicolas Hernandez (27-7-3, 12 KOs).

In another ten-rounder, welterweight Michael Anderson (23-3-1, 17 KOs) meets Eudy Bernardo (25-6, 18 KOs).

Fighting in an eight-round bout will be popular heavyweight Kristian Prenga (14-1, 14 KOs) against Christopher Arnold (5-3, 5 KOs).

Appearing in six-round bouts will be super lightweight Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (18-3, 15 KOs) battling Barulio Rodriguez (20-8, 17 KOs), welterweight Mike Lee (10-2, 5 KOs) fighting Rickey Edwards (13-5, 3 KOs), and welterweight Paul Kroll (10-0-2, 6 KOs) versus Weah Archibald ((10-15, 5 KOs).

The card is the first installment of the Brick City Fight Night series at Prudential Center.