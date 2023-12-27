December 27, 2023
Tsutsumi barely keeps Japanese 118lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten puncher WBA#3 Seiya Tsutsumi (10-0-2, 7 KOs), 117.75, barely kept his Japanese national bantamweight belt as he dropped JBC#3 previously unbeaten speedster Kazuki Anaguchi (6-1, 2 KOs), 117.75, but had a tough time coping with his fast combinations, edging him by a close but unanimous decision (94-92 twice, 95-91) over ten hard-fought rounds on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Former amateur star Anaguchi had the upper hand except in four rounds when he hit the deck four times with the champ’s busy and persistent combos in rounds four, seven, nine and ten. Exhausted after such a furious give-and-take affair, Anaguchi was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

