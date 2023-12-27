December 27, 2023
Boxing Results

IBF #8 Andy Hiraoka stops S. Diaz

03 1

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten Ghanan-Japanese IBF#8 junior welter Andy Hiraoka (23-0, 18 KOs), 142, decked Mexican Sebastian Diaz (18-7-1, 13 KOs), 141, with a southpaw right in round one, lopsidedly battered him from all angles and stopped him at 1:07 of the fifth round in a scheduled eight on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Andy went to Ghana, his father Justice’s native place, and was training well at Azumah Nelson’s gym for months and came home to appear here after a one-year hiatus. The six-footer Andy had recently renounced his WBO AP and Japanese national 140-pound belts to pursue a world championship.

Ohashi Promotions.

_

Takei sinks M. Diaz
Tsutsumi barely keeps Japanese 118lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>