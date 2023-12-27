By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten KO artist, ex-OPBF 122-pound champ WBA#10 bantam Yoshiki Takei (8-0, 8 KOs), 120.25, sank Mexican Mario Diaz (21-7, 9 KOs), 120, with a single southpaw left to the belly at 2:23 of the second round in a scheduled eight under the Inoue-Tapales show on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Takei, a lanky ex-martial arts fighter, had renounced his OPBF belt to move down to the bantam category to follow up his stable mate Inoue’s bantam relinquishment. Takei’s Juan Martin Coggi-like Latigo (whiplash) long left uppercut was a haymaker.

Ohashi Promotions.

_

