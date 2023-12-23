In a huge upset, former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) stunned WBC #1 and WBA #1 rated and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) by winning a twelve round unanimous decision on the super card Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Slow start for Wilder, 38, who may have been rusty or have grown old overnight. He was outworked by Parker in almost every round. Parker, 31, rocked Wilder in round eight with a series of overhand rights and he never let Wilder get untracked as he won 118-111, 118-110, 120-108. The result likely scuttled a planned Wilder-Joshua showdown in March.
Congratulations Parker on a great win. He proved me waaaay wrong. Kudos Parker and great job shutting Wilders mouth
I was wrong as well. Wilder’s stagnant performance made Parker look even better than in his last few fights. Wilder acted like he was holding back the whole time. Wilder’s time has caught up to him. Congrats to Parker.
Wilder has always been overrated and hype job. The man may have been a former champion but he never really beat a great fighter. Wilder is far from one of the great because his resume is shit.
Agree Wilder was rusty…Parker showed great heart ..decent skills …good win ….though an exaggeration that Wilder was dominated.. actually Wilder needed a fight like this. win or lose. …Wilder needed this to tune up…Wilder has a lot left. …Dont let this fight convince you on Wilder ..styles make fights. .This was Wilder’s fight to lose…Wilder please learn to invest in the body shots!!!!!Can break ribs with that power …..watch George Foreman throw a body shot…ugly as hell but effective….overall Kudos to both for being professional and Congrats to Parker
Excellent points.
Congrats and thank$$$$, Joe Parker! I live in New Zealand and hope that Wilder fights and kayoes Joshua next!
Sick of the Brit Press’s overrated Joshua fixation. Wilder would have and will knock Joshua out!
It’s ok. I was way off on this one. My thoughts on Parker, although I’ve always rooted for him, was that he just never had the delivery mechanisms to get the job done. Wilder is 38, 39 and just couldn’t pull the trigger because he’s lost speed and that window closes too fast for him. Regardless, Parker fought the right fight at the right place and did not chase Wilder down where he might have been put away. Excellent performance from Joseph and he can should get a crack at one of the belts or a match with Dubois.
Wilder is one of those guys who is too skinny when he’s out of shape. He came in way too light and you could tell he was struggling to crack and deal with the pressure. He was not the same guy that fought Fury.
Man congrats to Joseph Parker for destroying and having his easiest fight against Deontay Wilder. Not sure what Deontay was thinking but he had NOTHING. Huge difference since Jospeh was knocked out 15 months ago, he came back and stayed busy, won 3 straight then wins his 4th fight in the biggest fight of his career.
Shouldn’t be a total surprise. Parker’s only the second actual fighter Wilder’s ever faced. He could’ve done this against Joshua tonight, made three times the money, and faded into obscurity. He’ll do that now, just with a lot less zeroes in the bank account. The modern day Primo Carnera.
Wouldn’t shock me if Wallin upsets Joshua next.
AW
Yes
Wouldn’t shock me if Wallin upsets Joshua next. Sorry man, you are way off in your expectation. Level were too far apart. Joshua stopped him.
Congrats Parker You deserve it. Never shying away from a challenge. A real fighting man. Hopefully that will be the last we hear from the uber driver beating cry baby Beyoncé Wilder.
Dr. Sleep lmao
Good for Parker.
Parker exposes Wilder for being terrible for the 27th time.
Wilder loses badly to his 2nd best opponent. A little surprising, but not shocking. (The one fight on the show that I thought could be an upset)
Wilder is a shit fighter always have been. The man never beat a great fighter and his resume is shit. This proves again that Wilder is a hype job. 42 KOs in 43 fights but against who lmfao.
At least Wilder didn’t make excuses. Parker staying active seemed to help.
He did make an excuse when asked if the AJ fight was a distraction, he said yes, kind of. Something to that effect….Wilder has always been garbage for real. 1 great punch, nothing else outside of that at all. Then doing all that fake mess after the fight, like he really thought he won. Man, STOP IT!!!!!!! All the fist bumping, and the dancing, he knew damn well that he got his ass whipped. And then the kicker, he said that he thought he won after the fight. Man….Wilder IS DONE. He didn’t have it anymore, literally and figuratively speaking. Bye Bye Wilder and good riddance.
Well done Parker fought very smart fight father time caught up with Wilder has no more to achieve be remember as a great wbc champion and his trilogy with Fury enjoy your retirement with your family
I had hoped for an even and exciting fight and got this. Parker more or less embarrassed Wilder. Who predicted that?
Big congratulations to Parker! I thought he’d trouble Wilder but get caught eventually and he did, but he took it and did what he had to do. It’s hard to be at your best when you’re 38 and pretty much NEVER fight. Parker was out in October, literally a few weeks ago and this is his fourth fight in 2023 alone. Wilder has fought less than a round in the last two years and he’s a puncher trying to land a right hand on someone who’s capable and knows that it’s coming.
Wilder was classy in defeat at least and I’m a little richer for betting on Parker to win by Decision lol
As I said in a previous comment,wilder can be beaten by boxing and that’s what Parker did. Perfect game plan, preparation,and team.
Fury’s trilogy certainly opened the blueprint on how to beat him.
Wilder can’t blame a heavy cape or any other reason.
Well done Parker!!!
Always had the boxing ability when right, wilder never has a plan b
Wow I was wrong again, crazy!
Good job Parker!
Good win, execution, and strategy for Joseph and his trainer.
Wilder needs to reassess his career and hunger, depending on fewer power shots to win.
Also, he looks to slim, my opinion
It was his new bikini line.
It’s a very deceiving look.
Wilder seems to have been spending more time on his glasses and his grill than actually training for a fight. I guess all of that didnt scare Parker one bit.
Congrats to Parker. Proving it does pay to keep training and staying active. Deserves a big payday in his next fight.
Great win for Joshua now he can relax and fight and not over think it
Now Joshua wins via KO due to wilder getting exposed
Otto Wallin was so nervous that he wants to fight the blokes out of ABBA next!
Wilder has no timing left to be able to land a good punch anymore. Time to realise boxing is a young man’s sport. Congrats to Parker fighting his way back up the ranks again after the bad loss to Joyce, which looked like a career ending loss. Well done to Parker.
It Wasn’t a surprise at all! I’ve always said: Wilder has poor boxing skills. He fights a boxer, he lost. Simple.
Wilder lacks the most basic fundamentals, and a sloppy right hand, hitting air all night, won’t cut the mustard with Parker. Well done Joe. It’s good to see he’ll get another big payday in the future.
My comment: Of course wilder beats parker said yesterday as I’m wiping egg off my face today. I got it wrong!
Wilder sounded like a guy that doesn’t feel like doing this anymore. Judging by his inactivity he probably doesn’t. Don’t see him taking comeback fights on smaller cards
Proof it it didn’t exist already, that Fury keeps Wilder’s soul in a little decorative jar on his mantle piece.
Wilder needs to bring Breland back to train him.
Nostradamus, I am not. This was a bad night for LeKaren James Jr.
Joseph Parker should win the Ring Magazine 2023 Comeback of The Year.
Junior, sure hope you don’t make any predictions on the 2024 election. I think you will jinx it.
lol
A real solid win by Parker. Parker fought a smart fight by staying off the end of Wilder’s right hand. Parker also displayed his right hand to keep Wilder honest.
I hope Wilder retires. He does not look hungry anymore, and his techniques never improved. The sad part about this is Wilder is not setting up his right hands at all; Parker displayed a defensive blueprint on avoiding Wilder’s right hand. If Wilder continues fighting, opponents will use Parker’s defensive blueprint to take away Wilder’s right hand. Wilder should retire before he gets himself in trouble with long term injuries. I hope Wilder’s finances are solid.
Folks, the USA is officially washed out of heavyweights (dang). It will take many years to create a boxing system of American kids with patience, skills, iron will, hustle, hunger and dedication to compete with foreign heavyweights. American kids will continue joining other athletic systems to achieve money and fame (NFL and NBA).
A sad day. Farewell USA heavyweight boxing, as I previously poured a swig of hard liquor in my backyard (my family laughed and shook their heads). Maybe there are some folks out there who can add brighter hope to my USA heavyweight summary.
E-man … Very good quality take…. slightly disagree about Wilder though… remember they said the same about Holifield before Holifield dismantled Tyson in the first fight….but damn… understand your position…time will tell on Wilder though Wilder is running out of time…needs to get back in the ring…fighting keeps you sharp..just believe that Parker was more battle ready than Wilder..boxing is still strong..it goes through ..ebbs and flows..not consistent like the NFL…the lighter divisions are dominant now…good point on the American Heavyweight….hard for me not to understand your position… remember though there are smart trainers out there that know there is money to be made in grooming a young good Heavyweight champion….in fact that is how we got Mike Tyson….Cus knew that Tyson could and eventually did become…just who is the next Cus and where is the next young Mike Tyson…stay tuned!!!!
You can only go so far as a one trick pony. Wilder’s lack of self-reckoning and excuses never allowed him to build the rest of his game. He doesn’t even know how to throw a left hook. Parker neutralized his right hand, and that was it.
Other than Katie Taylor winning, Parker beating and dominating Wilder, makes my year. Huge applause for Parker.
I knew Deontay was over, when he came out trying to box and do all that movement. I enjoyed watchin him separate people from their senses, but he couldnt even beat the guy who got stopped by Joe Joyce…he made his money. Best for Champ to bow out gracefully
Knew it all along.
Hopefully the last we’ll see of the windmilling clown. A guy who hasn’t won a title fight since 2019 had no business ever being considered a contender.
Wilder didn’t use his jab at all and was dancing around the ring just trying to land his right hand without any setup. Parker was the stalker but he was being smart about. Parker is a better boxer than Wilder and just kept his distance while forcing Wilder backwards. I don’t know who devised Wilder’s strategy but it turned a normally aggressive fighter into a tame house cat.
Great victory by Parker. He was disciplined the entire fight and never seemed afraid of Wilder’s power. I’m not sure where Wilder goes from here, but at 38, he may be done. Parker now has a much brighter future than he did after his defeat by Joe Joyce.
Wonder if Wilder still thinks he could beat prime Tyson haha this man has power and that’s it. Parker just proved that.
No upset . A better build smarter guy whooping up on a guy who’s legs can’t support his body.
I’m eating crow!
Time for Wilder to retire now when you get beaten by a hopeless bum like Parker.
This is great for Parker and great for boxing. Good to see another top contender in heavyweight division. Wilder needs to retire now.