In a huge upset, former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) stunned WBC #1 and WBA #1 rated and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) by winning a twelve round unanimous decision on the super card Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Slow start for Wilder, 38, who may have been rusty or have grown old overnight. He was outworked by Parker in almost every round. Parker, 31, rocked Wilder in round eight with a series of overhand rights and he never let Wilder get untracked as he won 118-111, 118-110, 120-108. The result likely scuttled a planned Wilder-Joshua showdown in March.

