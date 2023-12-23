Undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) retained his world title for the 12th time with a twelve round unanimous decision over WBA #8 with a Lyndon Arthur (23-2, 16 KOs) on the super card Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Bivol came out aggressively and was in command all the way. Bivol dropped Arthur at the end of round eleven. Scores were 120-107 3x. Bivol’s last knockout was nearly six years ago.

