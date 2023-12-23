Undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) retained his world title for the 12th time with a twelve round unanimous decision over WBA #8 with a Lyndon Arthur (23-2, 16 KOs) on the super card Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Bivol came out aggressively and was in command all the way. Bivol dropped Arthur at the end of round eleven. Scores were 120-107 3x. Bivol’s last knockout was nearly six years ago.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
As good as he looked, hard to see him beating Beterbiev. I’m probably not with the majority but I think Beterbiev is at least one level above Arthur in terms of skill with obvious power advantages.
I still believe Bivol has what it takes to beat Beterbiev
Bring the winner between beterviev vs Smith to fight Bivol next.Credit to Arthur show toughness and heart
Beterbiev TKO9 over Bivol. I hope they put this fight together.
I hope so too, however, we disagree in the outcome
I think Bivol looks very good. His confidence must be sky high.
I have had Bivol vs Beterbiev on my top 3 list of fights I would like to see most of all for years.
Bivols victories over Canelo and Zurdo gave him the confidence and experience to beat Beterbiev I think.
But time in almost running out, that superfight must happen in 2024. But first a difficult Callum Smith, and to be honest, that victory for Beterbiev is not obvious.
No surprise. Easy win for the best boxer on the show
Callum Smith ain’t nobody. Canelo beat the breaks off him. Beterbiev will mail Smith. Bivol/Beterbiev should me made for Spring 2024, before Beterbiev turns 40.
Maul
Parker, an average fighter, schools the “king ” . There’s only one heavyweight king, FURY.
Bivol is borderline “special” don’t like to give that title…but Bivol has amazing tools…Boxing IQ high…last to his in the ring post statements….his next fights could place him on that level…see some old school stuff…I mean vintage stuff…the patience…foot movement …puch combos ….defense…some Archie Moore stuff..with the exception of the knockouts…B Hop stuff….vintage tools….Ray Robinson poise patience…next fights telling…this fight kudos to both…Bivol showed something different…. opponent game…good stuff
This went as expected. Arthur fights with the wrong style for his body type. I’m surprised no one has corrected that flaw. Send his a$$ to Kronk for a year or two. Theyll bring out how full potential.
Bivol was on point and more aggressive than usual. Perhaps seasoning the possible scrap with Beterbiev next which will be the best fight we’ve seen in a few years.