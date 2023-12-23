Former WBA “regular” champion Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois (20-2, 19 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO over previously unbeaten 333lb Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) on the super card Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WBA #7, IBF #8, WBO #8, WBC #14 Dubois moved around the ring and kept his hands moving. WBA #6 Miller applied pressure and tried to maul Dubois on the inside. Good exchanges in the next few rounds, but as the fight progressed, Miller slowed down and Dubois got his second wind. In the final moments, Dubois unleashed a barrage of punches and got a referee’s stoppage with eight seconds left in the fight.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Grasshopper? NJ Boxing? You there?
DDD redeems himself. Showed heart and guts in this fight. Good performance.
Turns out it was MILLER who quit. He even looked at the ref at the end like, “help me”.
I don’t agree that he quit. It was a good stoppage by the referee although (as you mentioned) he did look the ref’s way during the final barrage.
Credit to Dubois, I kept thinking he would fold under Miller pressure. But he showed heart to fight through the early nerves and then boxed and punched well before culminating the effort with a great barrage. More big fights in his future.
Miller has learned a lesson in boxing that a better diet, more training, weight management and precision focus may be a necessity in his boxing career or he is done. After all the trash talk, his mouth delivered a better performance than his actual boxing. Props to Dubois.
5 good fights so far, 5 good knockouts and congrats to Dubois and Miller form putting up a good fight. Andy Ruiz Jr ruined his career with inactivity. Maybe Andy should fight Big Baby Miller next.
This was AWESOME to watch!!! Loved watching that SLOB get beat down for ten rounds. We have a hamburger joint by my house with a burger that’s called a “Big Baby”. It’s all I’ve ever thought about when I see slob Miller. Nothing but a giant hamburger drug cheat. It’s a shame he’s made as much as he did boxing. Doesn’t deserve any of it.
LOL, no kidding? A real burger called the “Big Baby”? What a hoot.
Miller has learned a lesson in boxing that a better diet, more training, weight management and precision focus may be a necessity in his boxing career or he is done. After all the trash talk, his mouth delivered a better performance than his actual boxing. Props to Dubois.
That last sequence before the stoppage was brutal! I am so happy Dubois won that fight and he won it in that way against a guy who was questioning his heart.
Genuinely pleased that Miller lost.
An embarrassment to boxing with his constant denial of his obvious cheating.
Well played Daniel Dubois. I did not expect him to get the stoppage. Makes it all the sweeter. He will never be top table but it’s gone some way to dispelling that he’s a quitter.
Bet Miller is quiet at the post fight conference.
Great fight Dubious you no quitter all respect to Miller showing respect to Dubious after the fight.
Great performance , by Du Bois … disciplined and Ko’s the loud mouthed but very likeable Miller . Millers weight is ridiculous . Miler can certainly take a shot though !
Redemption for Dubois. He remains a factor in HW division, showed heart, made Miller eat his words.
Great performance from Dubois who showed a lot of heart in there against a proven juicehead cheat. He has been questioned before about his heart and mentality but was excellent today.
It takes a real man to admit when he is wrong. I was wrong.
Congratulations, DDD.
Props to you for admitting you were wrong. I admit it myself when I am wrong.
Miller did not quit, he took a great punch and good job Dubois for regaining respect.
Big win and I was wrong and predicted Dubois to quit
Big Baby is all finished!
Miller wasn’t “Lite” .
I definitely liked that fight. Good two way action until about the fifth or so. That’s why crossroad fights are good it brings out the survival of the fittest attitude.
Good for him
333 lbs and not on the juice was a sign that Miller would gas later in the fight. Boxing is a tough way to make a living. Mind, body, and spirit need to be in sinc.
It appears with a little more money in Miller’s account, “It’s tough to get out of bed to do roadwork at 5am when you’ve been sleeping in silk pajamas.” (The Great Hagler).
It appears Miller’s bigger account is allowing him to buy some silk pajamas and bigger steaks. Miller has to realize that creating possible wealth for his family requires proper training, an iron will, a drug/substance free body, luck; health, discipline at the dinner table and discipline outside the ring.
We will see how Miller recovers from this loss (sink or swim).
I was on the edge of my seat every time Miller flung a haymaker hoping that Dubious would not get hit flush. Great career resurrecting performance against Miller who’s too big for himself in more ways than one. I won’t kick him while he’s down, but he NEEDS to lose at least 40 pounds. Carrying 330 around against the top level will only end early.
There were several instances in the fight where Dubois would completely turn Miller, leaving him open for a step-in right or short hook. If he watched the tape and picks up on this, fights could very well get easier for him.
Maybe Parker next?