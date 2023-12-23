Former WBA “regular” champion Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois (20-2, 19 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO over previously unbeaten 333lb Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) on the super card Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WBA #7, IBF #8, WBO #8, WBC #14 Dubois moved around the ring and kept his hands moving. WBA #6 Miller applied pressure and tried to maul Dubois on the inside. Good exchanges in the next few rounds, but as the fight progressed, Miller slowed down and Dubois got his second wind. In the final moments, Dubois unleashed a barrage of punches and got a referee’s stoppage with eight seconds left in the fight.

Like this: Like Loading...