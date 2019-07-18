By David Finger

Boxing returns to Albuquerque, New Mexico this Saturday as the popular Josh Torres (20-6-2, 12 KOs) looks to make one last run at contention as he steps into the ring with Alfonso Olvera (11-5-3, 4 KOs) in a 10 round welterweight fight for the WBC Latino Welterweight title.

The notoriously streaky Torres has shown flashes of brilliance in his career, such as when he almost upset former WBO Jr. Welterweight champion Mike Alvarado back in 2016. Torres dropped a razor thin decision to the hard punching Coloradan but then followed that performance with a lackluster decision loss to Jose Marrufo three months later. Since the loss to Marrufo Torres has won five in a row and many New Mexican fight fans recognize that a win over Olvera for the WBC Latino belt could put him in the WBC world rankings.

Also featured on the card 23-year old Matthew Griego (9-0, 8 KOs) looks to continue his meteoric rise in the flyweight division as he takes on Leonardo Torres (4-12, 1 KO) in a six round fight. In a battle of regional prospects Albuquerque’s Jose Luis “Guerro” Sanchez (9-1, 4 KOs) will square off against Tucson’s Jose Pena (3-1, 1 KO) in a six round junior middleweight fight.

The eight fight Legacy Promotions card will take place at the Tingley Coliseum with doors opening at 5 PM. The first fight is slated to kick off at 6 PM. Tickets can be obtained at Perez Collision or by calling Jordan Perez at 1-505-934-2317.