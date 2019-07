Looks like we’ll have a light heavyweight unification clash between IBF champion Artur Beterbiev (14-0, 14 KOs) and WBC champion Olesandr Gvozdyk (17-0, 14 KOs) in the fall. Beterbiev says he has signed a contract and the bout will be October 18th at a site to be named in the United States. It will be streamed on one of the ESPN platforms.