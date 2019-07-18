Lightweight Teofimo Lopez (13-0, 11 KOs) is on the fast track to a world title shot. Standing in his way is a fellow unbeaten fighter Masayoshi Nakatani (18-0, 12 KOs). Lopez and Nakatani will meet Friday at MGM National Harbor in an IBF world title eliminator, with the winner assured a shot at world champion Richard Commey later this year. Lopez-Nakatani will stream live on ESPN+



“I see myself as a performer in the ring, and I am coming to the MGM National Harbor to put on a show,” said Lopez. “I have respect for Nakatani because he is undefeated like me, but nobody is going to stand in my way.”

“I say this before all of my fights — I go in there to take over the show. I’m a main event fighter now, and that won’t change. When people watch me fight, they put down their phones because they don’t want to miss anything. For the boxing fans living in the Northeast, come down and watch me fight. And if you can’t make it down, check out the best show of the weekend on ESPN+.”

On his role as an entertainer

“I do all of that stuff — the backflips and the Fortnite celebrations — because I want to entertain. I want people to remember my name. I’m a fighter, but I am also an entertainer. That’s been lost in today’s game. I’m unique in the sport of boxing.”

On his recent weight struggles

“The weight is not an issue. I’ve been working with a new nutrition team, Perfecting Athletes, and they have made all the difference. I’ll be able to make lightweight for a few more fights.”