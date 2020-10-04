After what is surely the fight of the year, super lightweight contender Jose “Chon” Zepeda spoke about his epic KO victory over former IBF champion Ivan Baranchyk.

“I feel great because I won the fight,” said Zepeda. “It was a hard fight, and I’m thinking, ‘Man, boxing is hard. It’s no easy game.’ Boxing, it’s tough, and you have to give it 100 percent because it’s a hard sport.”

“Both of us are climbing up, and somebody had to stay. I was able to win the fight, and I told him, ‘Thanks for the fight. It was a great fight.’”

“I know I’m tough. I didn’t know how tough I was. Tonight, I showed myself, too. I’ve never been in a fight like this. It was a great learning experience.”

“I’m going for the titles. That’s why we’re here in boxing.”