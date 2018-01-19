Jorge Linares between dreams and feats for 2018

Great feats are preceded by big dreams and the life and dedication of the three times champion from Venezuela, Jorge Linares has allowed him to achieve his feats at the same time he keeps dreaming big, as confirmed today by his being established as one of the best in the world, pound by pound, which lets him dream of a fourth championship.

In spite of his great yearnings, only days shy of his time to go back on the ring to expose his lightweight championship of the World Boxing Association (WBA), this January 27 at the legendary Inglewood Forum, California, in a Golden Boy function, the “Niño” revealed that his only focus is on the Filipino Mercito Gesta.

At the finishing stage of his training camp in Las Vegas under the watchful assistance of the well known trainer Ismael Salas, Linares confessed that he wakes up everyday with only one wish, to be the best person and the best fighter. That would allow him achieve the excellence he has always pursued in his life and in his career.

“Yes, of course I dream of myself as a four time champion of the world, and everyday I search for ways of giving my best in order to be recognized, be it as a four or five times champion. The important thing is that I have the hunger, the yearning and the motivation that we can show for more everyday, that we can achieve more”, commented Linares through a phone chat with the WBA from Las Vegas.

For Linares, a victory this coming January 27 means more than retaining the tittle which at other times gave shine to characters the size of Pernell Whitaker, Julio César Chávez, Edwin Rosario, Ray Mancini, Roberto Durán and Carlos Ortiz, it will also open the doors for the great fights he is waiting for.

“Thank God the people keep backing me up, giving me blessings and showing me much love, so I must keep working in order to grab all these opportunities. Today much is talked about Mikey García and Vasyl Lomachenko, but first I must defeat Merrcito Gesta and I think I am able to do that,” said the native form Barinas, Venezuela.

With a 43 wins record, 27 by KO and only 3 fails in a little over a professional career of 15 years, Jorge will come out as the favorite to keep his WBA belt this January 27, however, he knows that at this moment he can not take anything for granted and that Gesta, also has has a decent record of 31 victories, 17 by KO and only 1 defeat and 2 draws, but above all, he has a great drive to star on the first great surprise of 2018.

On the same marquee promoted by Oscar de la Hoya’s Golden Boy, the Argentinian Lucas Matthysse will face Tewa Kiram from Thailand for the vacant regular WBA championship, looking forward for a great fight on the second half of 2018 with the current 147lbs super champion, the American Keith Thurman.