Saunders to defend against Murray next

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has announced that WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (26-0, 12 KOs) will defend his title against Martin Murray (36-4-1, 17 KOs) on April 14 at a venue to be named (probably the O2 Arena in London. Also on the card is former lightweight champion Terry Flanagan (33-0, 13 KOs) against Maurice Hooker (23-0-3, 16 KOs) for the vacant WBO jr welterweight title formerly held by Terence Crawford. Ticket details will come next week.

The unbeaten Saunders is coming off an impressive victory over David Lemieux in December. Murray, who has come up short in four world title challenges, is coming off three straight wins. Flanagan recently vacated the WBO lightweight belt after five successful defenses. Dallas native Hooker is challenging for his first world title.