September 22, 2019
Boxing Results

JoJo Diaz beats Cuadro in snoozer

WBA gold super featherweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (30-1, 15 KOs) overcame the awkward style of Jesus Cuadro (18-6, 14 KOs) to win a twelve round majority decision on Saturday night at the Auditorio del Estado in Mexicali, Mexico. Diaz’ activity pushed him over the top in a slow-paced tactical affair that never heated up. Scores were 116-112, 115-113, 114-114.

Diaz said afterward that he hurt his left in the first round and called out IBF champion Tevin Farmer.

