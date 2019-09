Former WBA and WBC welterweight champion Keith Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs) has announced on social media that he will be out of action for the rest of the year.

Keith Thurman: I recently had surgery on my left hand to deal with a nagging injury. I feel great and can’t wait to get back in the ring in early 2020. My injuries have been frustrating, but thanks to your support I’m determined to become a Champ again soon… #OneTime