By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

“I’m shattered,” said former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn after his KO loss to Michael Zerafa on Saturday night. “I have had some ups and downs, this is definitely a down. I just felt really sluggish, it is really annoying using that as an excuse but I just felt like crap going into it. Well done to Michael, he outboxed me, landed those beautiful shots, but I don’t feel like it was the best me in there tonight. I felt a little bit off, heavy, sluggish, I don’t know if it was something I did, something I ate, just wasn’t the right me. I fought like crap just then, but well done to Michael because he fought brilliantly.”

Zerafa stated, “I knew 10 weeks ago I could win this fight. I knew I could beat Jeff Horn.” He also pooh-poohed a fight against unbeaten prospect Tim Tszyu, saying “Tim Tzsyu…please.”