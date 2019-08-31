Lightweight Joe Cordina (10-0, 7 KOs) defended his British and Commonwealth titles against Gavin Gwynne (11-1, 1 KO) by twelve round unanimous decision. Scores were 116-110, 116-110, 116-111. Both fighters had a point deducted.

Lightweight James Tennyson (25-3, 21 KOs) won by second round KO over Atif Shafiq (21-2, 5 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA International title. Tennyson has won three straight after being stopped by IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer 10 months ago.

IBF #7 super featherweight Martin J. Ward (23-1-2, 11 KOs) stopped Josue Bendana (10-13-4, 6 KOs) in round five.

Female super middleweight Savannah Marshall (7-0, 5 KOs) stopped Daniele Bastieri (2-1, 2 KOs) at 2:00 of round five. Ref waved it off after a knockdown.