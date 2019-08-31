By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBA #3 middleweight Jeff Horn (19-2-1, 13 KOs) suffered a ninth round knockout loss at the hands of fellow Australian Michael Zerafa (26-3, 16 KOs) ) in a scheduled twelve rounder in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia on Saturday. Zerafa started the contest in top gear and dropped Horn when he connected with a solid right hand in round two. Horn was cut in round three, but by round five Horn had found the range with solid combinations. Zerafa regained control of the bout in round seven and by round eight Horn was visibly tired. In round nine Zerafa dropped Horne and the referee called the fight off.
Horn was scheduled to challenge Ryota Murata for the WBA middleweight crown in Japan on December 23.
This loss is the best thing that could have happened to Horn. After his gifted Pacman win, he became completely delusional about his boxing abilities.
Its interesting to note that Horn was right about one thing: he always has a bad 9th round.
Good win for Zerafa who is now on course to challenge Murata.
I thought Horn had it in the bag, I had only saw highlights on Zerafa from the Brook fight, but didn’t know much about him; but the offer to Horn to fight Murata was 1 week before the fight. So if Horn knew 12 weeks before the fight, he might have been better prepared. Also, Jeff Fenech mentioned Horn should switch up trainers after the Crawford fight, he could have went with the guy from New Zealand, Kevin Barry, or a different coach from AUS. Fenech predicted Horn would beat Mundine, just becuase Mundine was way too old. Horn claimed he trained well and believed he was legit at 160, and Zerafa said he saw weakness in Horn after the weigh in. Zerafa is the best in Australia from 154 to 160 now, unless Tim Tszyu beats him. Tszyu vs Zerafa will be another high profile fight for Zerafa in Australia. I thought Zerafa might get Horn on cuts, cuts caused by punches, but Zerafa beat him a different way. Horn is a family man now, and still able to do what he likes as a gym teacher.
Horn needs to drop back down in weight or retire, He looked bad and had no game plan at all. Murata would kill him!.
I saw Zerafa doesn’t really take Tim Tszyu seriously after being asked about it after stopping Horn.
“Tim Tszyu…Please!”
I think Zerafa should pick up Horn’s #5 WBO rating at 160. The WBO is loaded with Canadians and UK fighters as contenders.
2 Steven Butler CAN
3 Alantez Fox USA
4 Luke Keeler (WBO Europe) IRE
6 Liam Williams UK
7 Patrice Volny (NABO) CAN
Zerafa definitely should be considered for the Murata fight too.
Haha. Some Australian Fringe contender just shit all over Terence Crawford’s second-best win, or at least the one he has gotten credit for in recent times. I predicted this would happen because horn is no middleweight and weight classes matter.