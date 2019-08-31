By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #3 middleweight Jeff Horn (19-2-1, 13 KOs) suffered a ninth round knockout loss at the hands of fellow Australian Michael Zerafa (26-3, 16 KOs) ) in a scheduled twelve rounder in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia on Saturday. Zerafa started the contest in top gear and dropped Horn when he connected with a solid right hand in round two. Horn was cut in round three, but by round five Horn had found the range with solid combinations. Zerafa regained control of the bout in round seven and by round eight Horn was visibly tired. In round nine Zerafa dropped Horne and the referee called the fight off.

Horn was scheduled to challenge Ryota Murata for the WBA middleweight crown in Japan on December 23.