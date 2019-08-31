WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr and former champion Anthony Joshua will meet three times next week on a worldwide press tour to kick off their December 7 “Clash on the Dunes” rematch in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. On Wednesday they will appear at the fight site in Saudi Arabia – the first time the pair have met since their clash at Madison Square Garden on June 1. The next day they’ll do a press conference in New York City, then they’ll wrap up the whirlwind three-day press tour in London on Friday.