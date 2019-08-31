WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards (15-1, 6 KOs) was lucky to retain his title against #1 rated Julio Cesar Martinez (14-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. Martinez took the fight to Edwards and put him on the canvas in round three. Martinez then hit Edwards with a shot to the liver while he had a knee on the ground. Edwards couldn’t beat the count and Martinez was announced as the new champion. However, due to the foul, the WBC immediately ruled the bout a no contest. A direct rematch will be ordered.