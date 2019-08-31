Former WBA world champion Alexander Povetkin (35-2, 24 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision Hughie Fury (23-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the 02 Arena in London. Povetkin, who turns 40 in two days, pressed the action and won 117-111 on all three cards. As has been his problem in previous losses, the cousin of Tyson Fury was too defensive.