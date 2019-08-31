August 31, 2019
Ex-champ Povetkin defeats Hughie Fury

Former WBA world champion Alexander Povetkin (35-2, 24 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision Hughie Fury (23-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the 02 Arena in London. Povetkin, who turns 40 in two days, pressed the action and won 117-111 on all three cards. As has been his problem in previous losses, the cousin of Tyson Fury was too defensive.

  • Deserved win for Povetkin – he was stalking Hughie for most of the fight, landing the by far more meaningful punches. At least for me, a textbook UD.

    Hughie lost all his big fights, so he will have a lot of thinking to do.

    Povetkin still has more left in the tank than I expected but time will run out for him. He already lost to AJ, and I am not sure he will get a shot at Wilder, Fury or Ruiz within the next year.

  • Fury should retire, he fights scared, doesn’t want to get hit. Hard to call anyone that is brave enough to get in the ring a “Bum”, but he’s close. He chose the wrong profession. Track and field pays well……….

