Former WBA world champion Alexander Povetkin (35-2, 24 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision Hughie Fury (23-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the 02 Arena in London. Povetkin, who turns 40 in two days, pressed the action and won 117-111 on all three cards. As has been his problem in previous losses, the cousin of Tyson Fury was too defensive.
Deserved win for Povetkin – he was stalking Hughie for most of the fight, landing the by far more meaningful punches. At least for me, a textbook UD.
Hughie lost all his big fights, so he will have a lot of thinking to do.
Povetkin still has more left in the tank than I expected but time will run out for him. He already lost to AJ, and I am not sure he will get a shot at Wilder, Fury or Ruiz within the next year.
Back to pimple poppin’ the backne for hughie
Fury should retire, he fights scared, doesn’t want to get hit. Hard to call anyone that is brave enough to get in the ring a “Bum”, but he’s close. He chose the wrong profession. Track and field pays well……….