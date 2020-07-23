July 22, 2020
Boxing News

JC Martinez injured, title defense postponed

WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez was forced to withdraw from his August 15 defense on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, against McWilliams Arroyo through a non-COVID 19 related illness, with Matchroom aiming to place the bout on a card later in the year.

The DAZN main event will now be undisputed female welterweight champion Cecilia Brækhus against unified super lightweight ruler Jessica McCaskill. Matchroom has added a clash between super welterweights Israil Madrimov (5-0, 5 KOs) and Eric Walker (20-2 9 KOs).

