WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez was forced to withdraw from his August 15 defense on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, against McWilliams Arroyo through a non-COVID 19 related illness, with Matchroom aiming to place the bout on a card later in the year.

The DAZN main event will now be undisputed female welterweight champion Cecilia Brækhus against unified super lightweight ruler Jessica McCaskill. Matchroom has added a clash between super welterweights Israil Madrimov (5-0, 5 KOs) and Eric Walker (20-2 9 KOs).